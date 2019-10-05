Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Trimmed Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $4.88 Million as Stock Rose; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Boosted by $311,916

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 133,127 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.59M, up from 130,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 58,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 113,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55 million, down from 172,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital owns 9,570 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 329,201 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 3.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 391,063 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 95,368 shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Intl Gru has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 668,079 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 325,000 shares. Advisory Rech stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atwood And Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 1,942 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,806 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited has 1.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James & Associates owns 1.99M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 140,074 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt Ny. Bb&T Lc accumulated 418,512 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,865 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, North Dakota-based fund reported 4,000 shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,547 shares to 1,354 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,468 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smead Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 114,599 shares. C Grp Inc Holdings A S holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 360,615 shares. 25,007 are owned by Tudor Investment Et Al. Fred Alger Management reported 168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 7,875 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 66,216 are owned by Haverford Fin Services. Jnba Finance invested in 0.04% or 2,341 shares. Hendershot Invests invested in 2.13% or 77,633 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 38,181 shares. Beaumont Partners Ltd Co has 3,668 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 0.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Eastern Natl Bank holds 6,346 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.45% stake. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,078 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.