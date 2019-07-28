Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $2.19 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Holder Janney Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,444 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, down from 209,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of stock. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 24,074 shares to 185,820 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Grp Sp Adr (NYSE:CS) by 43,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ameriprise accumulated 3.41M shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18,820 shares. Intact Invest Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 144,100 shares. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 0.1% or 1.45M shares. Sageworth Tru Communications has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 42,053 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa reported 0.75% stake. Paragon Capital Lc invested in 2.33% or 90,782 shares. Moreover, Montecito Comml Bank & Tru has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,177 shares. Cutter Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,590 shares. 2,945 are held by Nuwave Invest Management. Stonebridge Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thomasville Bancorporation owns 221,558 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Company holds 1.3% or 143,539 shares.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 214,117 shares. Everence Management Incorporated has 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.03% or 118,120 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spectrum Management Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 600 shares. Glenmede Na owns 297,990 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Liability Corp holds 476,596 shares. Peoples Financial invested in 1,242 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Town And Country Savings Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 14,430 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 4,175 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca owns 1.04M shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Windsor Capital Llc owns 10,457 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

