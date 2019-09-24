Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Raised Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding; Evermay Wealth Management Cut Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $328,527

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 48,627 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 113,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 288,349 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, up from 174,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 97,598 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.52M shares. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 58,186 shares. Mirae Asset Limited reported 145,559 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability reported 19,265 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 188,871 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, Texas-based fund reported 6,549 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co invested in 0.45% or 524,439 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 1,538 shares stake. Chevy Chase invested in 0.12% or 731,132 shares. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Llc reported 24,460 shares. 39,782 were accumulated by U S Invsts. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 2.71 million are owned by Brandywine Global Inv Management Lc. Fjarde Ap reported 211,685 shares stake.



Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.31 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 36 shares. Mcmillion Capital invested in 465 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Perritt Cap invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Curbstone Financial Management stated it has 9,056 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 0.58% or 219,604 shares in its portfolio. Glynn Capital Management Ltd Company owns 4,000 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn holds 0.4% or 515,368 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt holds 5,040 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Incorporated accumulated 7,196 shares. Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Management has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Confluence Lc holds 1.53% or 553,384 shares. Benedict Advsrs has invested 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 33,548 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.