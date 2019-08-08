Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $2.19 Million; Rock Point Advisors Position in Pgt (PGTI) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 1.01 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 14,006 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $157,440 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $58,150 were bought by Feintuch Richard D on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 40,930 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 42,218 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.46 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc reported 337,664 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Cooper Creek Prtn Mgmt Ltd Llc has 215,300 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 15,503 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 39,437 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt invested 0.56% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). 98,890 were reported by Prudential Financial. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership invested in 0.62% or 2.47 million shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Millennium Ltd reported 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 2.85M shares in its portfolio. Copper Rock Cap Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 1.02 million shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 91,460 shares to 335,013 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,970 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 29.20 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.