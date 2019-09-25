Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Lifted Its Position in Avx New (AVX) by $923,568 as Stock Declined; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Mraz Amerine & Associates Lifted Position by $1.18 Million

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 82,018 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29M, up from 75,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.05. About 20,433 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 39.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 57,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 204,090 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 146,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 106,610 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some AVX (NYSE:AVX) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About AVX Corporation’s (NYSE:AVX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AVX is Presenting & Exhibiting at CMSE 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Swing Trade Setup In AVX Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has 196,600 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 608,217 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.01% or 138,746 shares. 37 were reported by Clarivest Asset Management Lc. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Citadel Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 188,654 shares. California-based Phocas Fincl has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 65,421 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 270,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 43,979 were accumulated by Aqr Management Limited Liability. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 87,274 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 17,330 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 222,600 shares in its portfolio.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 472 shares to 27,638 shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Announces Four Reinsurance-To-Close Transactions With AmTrust Syndicates – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Announces Joint Venture With Allianz and Hillhouse – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Alpha Insurance SA – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd has 0.59% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ci stated it has 0.27% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 17,704 shares. Punch And Associates Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Us Bancorporation De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 19 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 11 shares. 4,900 were accumulated by Denali Llc. The Florida-based Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Carroll Fincl Inc owns 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0.06% or 36,483 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 210 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Finance Corporation holds 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 5,329 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 4,631 shares.