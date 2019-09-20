Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Increased Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding; Highlander Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Position as Valuation Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 14.14 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 113,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 288,349 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09 million, up from 174,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 4.20 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 13.51M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Nomura Inc holds 0.18% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 47 shares. 2.61M were reported by Hexavest Incorporated. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Co reported 30,311 shares. Natixis invested in 346,606 shares. 55,024 were accumulated by Washington Management. Sun Life Finance has 664 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. West Family Invs Inc stated it has 1.87% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Asa Gold Precious Metals Limited owns 400,000 shares or 11.87% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Loews invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 3.83 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp owns 1.02 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Shelton Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 6,444 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.