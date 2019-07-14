Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Holding by $2.19 Million; Market Value Declined; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Shareholder Strategic Advisors Cut Stake by $581,622

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE)

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ark Innovation Etf by 14,881 shares to 39,524 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).