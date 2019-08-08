Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Cut Its Nike (NKE) Position by $2.19 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Market Value Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Cut Stake

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 5.21M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 150,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 712,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 862,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 101,108 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-3INV; PRESALE; 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBC); 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; Presale Issued

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 29.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call) by 1.31M shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $61.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

