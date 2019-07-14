Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Cut Its Nike (NKE) Position by $2.19 Million as Stock Declined; As M & T Bank (MTB) Share Price Declined, Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Holding

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 13,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,344 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.90 million, up from 107,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 577,225 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 23/04/2018 – BHARAT FINANCIAL REITERATES AIM TO GROW LOAN PORTFOLIO 45% M/T; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 59,061 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $61.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 42,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.