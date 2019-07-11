Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Cut Its Nike (NKE) Position as Shares Declined; Ally Finl (ALLY) Holder Towle & Co Has Cut Holding

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 5.61 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 181,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.29M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47B market cap company. It closed at $31.4 lastly. It is down 8.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities invested in 102,131 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 72,736 are owned by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,513 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 313,373 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Oh has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 21,035 shares. Haverford Trust holds 0.03% or 21,668 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Martin Currie reported 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Massachusetts-based Contravisory Management has invested 1.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bailard owns 8,168 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 10,090 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Management reported 0.29% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.4% or 5.17 million shares.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.51M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

