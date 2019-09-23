Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Boosted Avx New (AVX) Position By $923,568; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Stake

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased Avx Corp New (AVX) stake by 39.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc acquired 57,723 shares as Avx Corp New (AVX)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 204,090 shares with $3.39M value, up from 146,367 last quarter. Avx Corp New now has $2.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 100,658 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) stake by 62.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 403,275 shares as Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO)’s stock declined 0.85%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 241,725 shares with $10.73M value, down from 645,000 last quarter. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 138,774 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.74M for 22.03 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Motion Technology has $52 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 37.35% above currents $33.49 stock price. Silicon Motion Technology had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 83,083 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 21,396 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 157,955 shares. Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 290,806 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Automobile Association has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 24,562 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 14,245 shares. Jolley Asset Lc holds 292,202 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Lord Abbett And Commerce Ltd Llc has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 171,253 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl owns 31,322 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of owns 5,000 shares. has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 250 shares.