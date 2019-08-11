Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased Nike (NKE) Holding by $2.19 Million; Stock Value Rose; Berkshire Hathaway Increased Its Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $49.78 Million

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 407,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 8.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06B, up from 8.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.07M shares traded or 17.14% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.32M shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $1.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 156,235 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 48,937 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 297,474 were accumulated by Fort Washington Advisors Oh. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,016 shares. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 117,489 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 1.87M shares stake. Regal Advsrs Limited Liability holds 9,136 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa invested 2.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Capital International holds 0.25% or 4.83 million shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 21,408 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federated Investors buying parts of PNC Capital Advisors for $52M – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust reported 29,876 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 29,447 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 992,356 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.98% or 179,225 shares. Sather Financial Group Inc stated it has 174,158 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Melvin Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.89% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Yhb Invest Advsrs invested in 107,358 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has invested 0.48% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Somerville Kurt F owns 2,505 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 10,170 shares. Fisher Asset Limited, Washington-based fund reported 50,755 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has 851,605 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.