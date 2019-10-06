Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased Mercury Genl New (MCY) Position as Share Price Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Holding

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The hedge fund held 108,043 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 153,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 149,999 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 954,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 15.15M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.03M, down from 16.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS RESTATED EARNINGS FOR 2017, 2016; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Box, Inc. (BOX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Frontier Communications, Digi International, OSI, Mercury General, Ciner Resources LP, and CBIZ â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2018 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Top 20 Insurance Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 02, 2015.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82M for 15.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MCY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.38 million shares or 2.62% more from 23.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 188,478 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 1,223 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Westwood Grp reported 0.53% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Semper Augustus Investments Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Lowe Brockenbrough Communications holds 0.04% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) or 4,611 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 38,718 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 3,814 shares. Art Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). 1.18 million are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 254,938 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 32,141 shares. Us Bancorp De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,088 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) has 410,543 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Incorporated has 895,868 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.14% or 246,500 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 230,469 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bank & Trust reported 854,690 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 785,042 shares in its portfolio. 131,037 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Clear Street Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 22,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 4.22M shares. Brighton Jones Llc owns 66,103 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Price Michael F has invested 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 27,262 shares stake. Ironwood Financial Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2,237 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 50,060 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can General Electric Stock Move Past Immelt and Welchâ€™s Sins? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GE offers to buy back up to $5 billion worth of debt – MarketWatch” published on September 12, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “GE’s health unit wins first FDA clearance for A.I.-powered X-ray system – CNBC” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “GE Aviation trade secrets case linked to Russia yields second arrest – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337.