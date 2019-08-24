Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $2.19 Million; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised Its Position by $32.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 466,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.75 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 2.19 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Verition Fund Ltd holds 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 29,000 shares. Fil accumulated 82,452 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 0% stake. Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 87,121 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 7,179 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd owns 15,664 shares. Wright Investors Service holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 4,920 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,232 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.02% or 44,418 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 1.85 million shares. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 7,770 were reported by Scotia Capital. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 46,355 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 91,925 shares.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyson’s Poultry Turnaround Contends With Trade Wars – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US, Europe and Asia Deep in the Red on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XRT) by 366,995 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $65.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (Put) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Call).

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Farmers Tru reported 0.46% stake. Daiwa Gru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 102,131 shares. St Johns Investment Company Ltd Liability owns 1.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,924 shares. Eqis Mgmt has 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 27,039 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.76 million shares. Hartford Fincl stated it has 5,394 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 38,232 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg accumulated 6,341 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Seatown Pte reported 1.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.18% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.13 million shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 300 were accumulated by M&R Cap Mngmt.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.