Semper Augustus Investments Group Cut Nike (NKE) Position by $2.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Power Of Canada Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $964,600

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.82M shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 22.25M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bankshares Tru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,649 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,291 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Liability owns 125,997 shares or 5.04% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.82% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 131,499 shares. 3,229 were accumulated by Strategic Ltd Liability. Central Fincl Bank & owns 6,944 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 48,125 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.92% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 32,950 shares. 46,000 are held by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Communication. Junto Lp has 640,238 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.73% or 70,850 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Lp owns 0.79% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 668,868 shares. Patten Grp accumulated 12,074 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 23,583 shares.

