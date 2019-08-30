Semper Augustus Investments Group Continues to Hold Stake in Avx New (AVX); As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Altavista Wealth Management Lifted Position by $971,544

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 12,528 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 23,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 102,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 78,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 2.40M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Mgmt holds 2.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 152,796 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Co owns 59,736 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Portland Limited Liability Company owns 21,165 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 39,398 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Westover Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,436 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi has invested 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 278,799 shares. 1,507 were accumulated by Moneta Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 1.1% or 2.92M shares. Security Trust stated it has 81,330 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management owns 6,333 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Founders Lc has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 2.84M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 242,728 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc has 11,047 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AVX Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AVX is Showcasing Cutting-Edge Component Solutions at The Battery Show 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX is Presenting & Exhibiting at APEC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.