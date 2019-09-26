Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) EPS Estimated At $0.28; HEADSUP ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL (HDUP) Shorts Down By 60.69%

Analysts expect Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 47.37% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. SMLR’s profit would be $1.82 million giving it 38.33 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Semler Scientific, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 100 shares traded. Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HEADSUP ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:HDUP) had a decrease of 60.69% in short interest. HDUP’s SI was 11,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 60.69% from 29,000 shares previously. With 76,900 avg volume, 0 days are for HEADSUP ENTERTAINMENT INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:HDUP)’s short sellers to cover HDUP’s short positions. It closed at $0.0047 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. offers the development, production, marketing, and licensing of televised programming based on poker and other entertainment themes. The company has market cap of $414,576.

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $279.04 million. The Company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform that performs tests for various chronic diseases, such as respiratory disease, vascular disease, eye disease, bone disease, heart disease, neuropathy, and diabetes. It has a 46.61 P/E ratio. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as organizations, including healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry; and other healthcare organizations, such as risk assessment groups and other home healthcare providers.