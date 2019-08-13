SemGroup (SEMG) to pay $0.47 on Aug 26, 2019; Consumers Energy Co (CMS) Sentiment Is 1.34

Consumers Energy Co (CMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 220 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 164 decreased and sold their stakes in Consumers Energy Co. The funds in our database now hold: 247.93 million shares, up from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Consumers Energy Co in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 138 Increased: 150 New Position: 70.

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) is expected to pay $0.47 on Aug 26, 2019. (NYSE:SEMG) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.47 dividend. SemGroup Corp’s current price of $10.00 translates into 4.73% yield. SemGroup Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 1.13M shares traded or 29.47% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $17.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 29.22 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 5.84% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation for 538,300 shares. Crow Point Partners Llc owns 600,000 shares or 5.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partners Group Holding Ag has 3.04% invested in the company for 398,846 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 2.08% in the stock. Hedeker Wealth Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,502 shares.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.65 million for 21.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SemGroup had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS.