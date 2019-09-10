Semgroup (SEMG) Stock Price Declined While Par Capital Management Lowered Holding by $2.10 Million; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Upped American Airls Group (AAL) Holding by $65.87 Million; Valuation Declined

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 2.37M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 557,779 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, down from 707,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.89M market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 430,315 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 500 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 181,962 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 57,016 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 387,800 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 143,505 shares. Creative Planning invested in 341,231 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oppenheimer invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 16,630 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 505,996 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 28,804 shares. Raging Ltd Liability holds 192,000 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Coatue Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.96% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Spirit Of America Corp invested in 1,000 shares.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Airlines gets permanent injunction against mechanics’ disruptions – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Why American Airlines is still lagging behind competitors on cancellation rate – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buffett’s Airline Bets: What’s the Record 3 Years In? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: SemGroup (SEMG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SemCAMS Midstream and Keyera to Build Canadian Liquids Pipeline System – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemGroup Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset LP holds 0.01% or 10,571 shares. Citigroup holds 108,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Morgan Stanley owns 335,334 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Vanguard Group Inc holds 7.43M shares. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.06% or 24,000 shares. 62,687 are owned by Wells Fargo & Communications Mn. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0% or 10,500 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsr Ltd Partnership has 1.76 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jennison Associates Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 10,866 shares. 31,210 were reported by Art Lc. Moreover, Verition Fund Lc has 0.02% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 32,387 shares.