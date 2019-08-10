Semgroup (SEMG) Stock Price Declined While Nbw Capital Upped Its Position; 13D Management Increased Position in Trinity Inds (TRN)

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 21,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 534,520 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, up from 512,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.01 million shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 07/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Trinity Mirror PLC (TNI.LN) Now RCH.LN; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $831.3M, EST. $892.2M; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC – TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING 3; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.20 TO $1.40 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EPS ABOUT $0.95 TO $1.20 – SEC FILING; 20/05/2018 – A Trinity of Opinions on the Met’s `Heavenly Bodies’; 17/04/2018 – BANCA INTERMOBILIARE BIM.Ml SAYS ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE BY ATTESTOR/TRINITY FINALIZED

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corporation (SEMG) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 223,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 522,353 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 298,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.68% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 1.56 million shares traded or 74.29% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Alps reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Lp holds 1.76 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 620,363 shares. Paloma Mngmt owns 19,404 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 5.56M shares in its portfolio. 2,163 were reported by Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability. Ameritas Inv Inc owns 6,464 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). 1.07 million are held by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc. 2.64M were reported by Shapiro Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 6,022 shares. Citadel Advsr owns 1.15 million shares.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 110,949 shares to 816,082 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 79,357 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Moreover, Intrust National Bank Na has 0.06% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 115,825 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 29,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Optimum Advisors accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Lpl Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc reported 16,869 shares. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 34,400 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 65,105 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 32,222 shares. Franklin has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 16,600 shares. Northern accumulated 1.14 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).