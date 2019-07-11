Semgroup (SEMG) Stock Price Declined While Bridgeway Capital Management Has Raised by $308,000 Its Holding; West Oak Capital Has Increased Its Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $307,650

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 334,500 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 312,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 488,078 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 627,168 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Biglari Cap Corp has invested 0.15% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com owns 8,025 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 10,866 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management, California-based fund reported 741,492 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Lc has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 1.71M shares. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 125,203 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 93,502 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 3,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 29,540 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com reported 653,071 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Co owns 141,645 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0.01% or 133,856 shares in its portfolio.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 101,800 shares to 117,882 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 65,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.52 million shares, and cut its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season for Light Crude Transportation Solution from Cushing to Gulf Coast Markets – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SemGroup Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SemGroup (SEMG) Misses Q1 EPS by 35c, Revenues Miss; Affirms FY19 Adj. EBITDA Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SemCAMS Midstream Joint Venture Completes Acquisition of Meritage Midstream ULC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tiffany Stock Fell 17% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 60% Annualized Yield On A Short Tiffany Trade – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tough times for Tiffany – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “June Trading Opens With Tariff Tensions, Expectations For Fed Speakers, Jobs Data – Benzinga” with publication date: June 03, 2019.