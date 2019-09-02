Semgroup (SEMG) Stock Declined While Par Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.10 Million; Darsana Capital Partners LP Cut Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $23.25 Million as Stock Declined

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 557,779 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, down from 707,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 1.95 million shares traded or 113.55% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.99 million shares traded or 38.08% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 0.01% or 592,522 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 25,000 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 1,433 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 189,022 are owned by Proshare Advisors Ltd. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 1.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 223,024 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Whittier Tru Company invested in 410 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 877,625 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 195,444 shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 3,362 shares. 10,800 are owned by Quantres Asset Ltd. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Corporation has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ally Finance Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Inc Limited Liability Company holds 6,424 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Lc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche cuts Autodesk after checks – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Autodesk Shares Crushed After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, XEC – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: EEI,DPW,POLA,ADSK – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk Stock Set for Big August Loss After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.32M for 87.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reported 1.76M shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Pnc Financial invested in 0% or 1,075 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 38,203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 24,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited invested in 0% or 26,681 shares. Advisors Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 571,380 shares. 10,759 are owned by Bluecrest Ltd. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 12,347 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc reported 6,150 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 6,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 52,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,655 shares. Cohen & Steers Incorporated accumulated 133,856 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15,000 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $210.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 820,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Semgroup Corp (SEMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SemCAMS Midstream Joint Venture Completes Acquisition of Meritage Midstream ULC – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemCAMS Midstream and Keyera to Build Canadian Liquids Pipeline System – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup declares $0.4725 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.