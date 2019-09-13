Semgroup (SEMG) Stock Declined While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed by $20.08 Million Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Valuation Rose While Advisor Partners Increased Position by $717,171

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 6,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,268 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77M, up from 98,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.05. About 12.09M shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 87,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 720,806 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG)

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Energy Infrastrctr (FIF) by 60,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Partners Lp (NYSE:GLP).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 70,012 shares to 13,961 shares, valued at $72,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY) by 17,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,720 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

