Semgroup (SEMG) Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $35.94 Million as Stock Declined; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Position

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 2.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23 million, down from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $741.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 1.62 million shares traded or 87.14% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 1.73 million shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 33,543 shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 8.30M shares. Cohen & Steers Inc reported 133,856 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 39,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 173,630 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 510,562 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 15,150 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 6,464 shares. 39 were reported by Whittier Tru Co. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 17,655 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 39,894 shares. Asset One Com Limited holds 37,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,200 are held by Qs Lc.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 34,130 shares to 43,803 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 78,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.39 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

