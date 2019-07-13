Semgroup (SEMG) Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $35.94 Million; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Holding in Kellogg Co (K) Increased by $19.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 2.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23M, down from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 637,034 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1497.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 339,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,558 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 1.38M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas Associate Inc holds 1.11% or 22,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Btim has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 6,225 shares. Andra Ap has 0.18% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 106,100 shares. Lpl Financial Llc accumulated 49,656 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 50,843 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 153,571 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested 0.25% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Prudential Inc accumulated 693,186 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). American Group Inc stated it has 38,850 shares. Synovus has 12,662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,803 are held by First Midwest Bankshares Division. Johnson Investment Counsel has 10,841 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Peapack Gladstone, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,829 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 256,108 shares to 436,055 shares, valued at $21.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 247,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,585 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.42 million activity.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 504,064 shares to 530,103 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 94,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). 5 are owned by Assetmark Inc. State Common Retirement Fund reported 77,600 shares stake. 121,169 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Biglari Cap stated it has 83,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 334,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Salient Advsrs Lc owns 0.47% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 1.37M shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd accumulated 12,611 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) or 25,019 shares. Cohen Steers Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Balyasny Asset Lc owns 64,503 shares. 7.43 million are held by Vanguard Gru. Regions Financial reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 67,528 shares.