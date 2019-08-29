Semgroup (SEMG) Shareholder Par Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding Has Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 557,779 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, down from 707,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 316,902 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 502.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 298,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 358,137 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.68M, up from 59,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 310,179 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 30/04/2018 – Canada News Wire: CIRA partners with Akamai to enhance cybersecurity solutions for Canadians; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Akamai Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAM); 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS BOARD CHANGES

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 11,502 shares to 34,803 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,206 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 17,080 shares. Nomura Asset has 42,139 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Nuwave Lc has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 32 shares. Da Davidson Com stated it has 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 55,785 shares. Washington Tru has invested 0.48% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.1% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Mitsubishi Ufj holds 140,328 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 13,548 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.06% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 3,647 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Manchester Capital Llc has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 193,772 were accumulated by Btim.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 700,000 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $152.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). First Advsrs Lp holds 126,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Salient Lc invested in 0.47% or 1.37M shares. 31,942 are held by Voya Management Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Tortoise Cap Ltd has 0.48% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 5.22 million shares. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 10,186 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc holds 323,000 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 52,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs LP holds 0.37% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 1.76 million shares. Biglari Capital Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 83,000 shares. 17,753 are owned by Jane Street Gp Lc. 190,120 were accumulated by Guggenheim Lc. Highland Mgmt LP reported 173,630 shares. The Georgia-based Shapiro Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

