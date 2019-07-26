SemGroup (SEMG) Reaches $11.95 After 6.00% Down Move; Last Week MEDNAX, Inc. (MD) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mednax had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. See MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $31 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $44 New Target: $42 Maintain

The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 503,784 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor ConferenceThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $950.97 million company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $11.23 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SEMG worth $57.06 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold SemGroup Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 108,141 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 5.22M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Biglari Corporation has invested 0.15% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 27,947 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation has invested 0.04% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Par Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). American Intl Group Incorporated reported 50,465 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 1.68M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 741,492 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). 10,329 were reported by Element Capital Management Ltd Llc. Bluecrest Limited has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 216.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SemGroup had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17 target in Friday, March 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SEMG in report on Monday, March 4 with “Market Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) rating on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $19 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. UBS maintained SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $13 target.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce an Extension of the Open Season on the NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SemGroup Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:SEMG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company has market cap of $950.97 million. The Company’s Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MEDNAX to Exhibit at the 2019 American Hospital Association Leadership Summit July 25-26 – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “List of Companies Reaching Yearly Lows Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “YOLO Is First NYSE-Listed Pot ETF to Bet on U.S. Marijuana Stocks – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock increased 2.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 531,794 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC