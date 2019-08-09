SemGroup (SEMG) Reaches $10.47 Low on Aug, 9; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D.UN) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Dream Office REIT (TSE:D.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dream Office REIT had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by Desjardins Securities. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The stock of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D.UN) earned “Hold” rating by National Bank Canada on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. See Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D.UN) latest ratings:

25/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $26.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $27.5 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $9.53 target or 9.00% below today’s $10.47 share price. This indicates more downside for the $832.84 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.53 PT is reached, the company will be worth $74.96M less. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 217,801 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend

It closed at $25.07 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the Canada. It has a 10.95 P/E ratio. It makes investments in office real estate properties to create its portfolio.

More notable recent Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D.UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Buy Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APR.UN) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 11% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D.UN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s (TSE:MI.UN) 30% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG.UN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SemGroup had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $15 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by RBC Capital Markets.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company has market cap of $832.84 million. The Company’s Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SEMG – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SemGroup (SEMG) Misses Q2 EPS by 32c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SemGroup Corporation: Get Out The Shark Repellant – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.