Semgroup (SEMG) Position Maintained by Nbw Capital Llc; Dafna Capital Management Upped Stake in Radius Health (RDUS) by $408,500

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 69,587 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corporation (SEMG) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 223,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 522,353 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 298,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 149,064 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al reported 21,113 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.06% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 37,376 shares. Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 571,380 shares. Moreover, First Trust LP has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Asset Management Inc owns 1.07M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 26,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 77,600 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,759 shares in its portfolio. 64,503 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Price T Rowe Md holds 39,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Limited Company holds 118,700 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability stated it has 2.67M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 13,403 shares to 38,540 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,280 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Healthcor Mngmt LP stated it has 3.68M shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 61,959 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Rock Springs Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.9% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). New York-based Product Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Daiwa Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 246 shares. Millennium Lc reported 1.42 million shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 1.62M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 17,361 were reported by Voya Investment Ltd Com. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 25,959 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Barclays Pcl reported 51,136 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares to 5,052 shares, valued at $97,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 84,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,164 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $343,586 activity. $42,860 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) was bought by Kelly Joseph Francis.