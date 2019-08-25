Semgroup (SEMG) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $5.12 Billion; Corsair Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $676,872 as Stock Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 13,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 10,955 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 24,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 1.68M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corporation (SEMG) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 347,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.93B, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $684.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.47% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 1.83M shares traded or 110.42% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Limited Co owns 44,210 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 0.34% or 98,027 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc owns 573,277 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Corsair Mgmt Lp accumulated 10,955 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt invested 0.05% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 11,497 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Ltd Com. Amer Grp Inc Inc reported 36,058 shares stake. Comm Bankshares holds 45,145 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bb&T invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Utah Retirement reported 25,406 shares stake. Barclays Plc accumulated 485,957 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares to 49,909 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corporation by 4.49M shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $71.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.65M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com.

