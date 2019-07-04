Semgroup (SEMG) Holder Par Capital Management Decreased Holding by $2.10 Million; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Upped Holding in Bb&T (BBT)

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 557,779 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, down from 707,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.34M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 316,369 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 13,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,468 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 58,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 2.48M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp has 0.61% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0.65% or 177,394 shares. Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs invested 0.51% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 34.18M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Farmers Tru Com stated it has 51,923 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 0.07% or 148,866 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 50,041 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated owns 200 shares. Daiwa Secs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ipswich Investment Management Co owns 6,835 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Motco stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). M&R Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Washington Tru Comml Bank reported 1,506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,078 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 120 were accumulated by Sageworth Tru.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Brewery, other new tenants headed to Camp North End; Charlotte’s most dangerous spots for pedestrians – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiverr And CrowdStrike Are Rocking – Take A Look At Doppelgangers Upwork And Zscaler – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “High-End Retailers Lululemon, RH, Deliver the Goods – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of BB&T Were Up 10% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T Makes $17.4 Million Philanthropic Commitment to Winston-Salem and the Piedmont Triad – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 13,657 shares to 81,849 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 15,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,810 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 820,000 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $160.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 216.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season for Light Crude Transportation Solution from Cushing to Gulf Coast Markets – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SemGroup, KKR form JV to acquire Meritage Midstream for $449M – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemGroup to Participate in 2019 MLPA Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream: Minority (Owners) Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.32% or 620,363 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 1.58M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0% or 285,582 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 741,492 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 121,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Par Capital Management Incorporated reported 557,779 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 88,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation has invested 0.04% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Salient Capital Llc holds 0.47% or 1.37 million shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company invested in 29,540 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 6.67 million shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 26,062 shares. Asset One Com Limited stated it has 37,127 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 27,947 shares.