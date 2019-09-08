SemGroup Corporation (SEMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) and Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup Corporation 13 0.28 N/A -0.39 0.00 Star Group L.P. 10 0.26 N/A 0.76 12.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SemGroup Corporation and Star Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8% Star Group L.P. 0.00% 11.5% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.48 beta indicates that SemGroup Corporation is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SemGroup Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Star Group L.P. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. SemGroup Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Star Group L.P.

Analyst Ratings

SemGroup Corporation and Star Group L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

SemGroup Corporation’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 36.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of SemGroup Corporation shares and 43.8% of Star Group L.P. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of SemGroup Corporation shares. Competitively, Star Group L.P. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06% Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3%

For the past year SemGroup Corporation had bearish trend while Star Group L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Star Group L.P. beats SemGroup Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.