SemGroup Corporation (SEMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup Corporation 13 0.27 N/A -0.39 0.00 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.10 N/A 2.78 8.68

Table 1 highlights SemGroup Corporation and Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8% Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 24.7% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

SemGroup Corporation has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SemGroup Corporation are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, Plains GP Holdings L.P. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. SemGroup Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SemGroup Corporation and Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 98.90% for SemGroup Corporation with average target price of $16.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of SemGroup Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 93.9% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of SemGroup Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06% Plains GP Holdings L.P. -2.78% -3.28% 2.24% 4.41% 0.25% 20.2%

For the past year SemGroup Corporation has -8.06% weaker performance while Plains GP Holdings L.P. has 20.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Plains GP Holdings L.P. beats SemGroup Corporation.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.