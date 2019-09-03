SemGroup Corporation (SEMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup Corporation 13 0.28 N/A -0.39 0.00 PBF Logistics LP 21 4.11 N/A 1.61 13.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SemGroup Corporation and PBF Logistics LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8% PBF Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

SemGroup Corporation’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, PBF Logistics LP has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SemGroup Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, PBF Logistics LP which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. SemGroup Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PBF Logistics LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SemGroup Corporation and PBF Logistics LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 PBF Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00

SemGroup Corporation’s average target price is $16.33, while its potential upside is 84.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of SemGroup Corporation shares and 25% of PBF Logistics LP shares. Insiders held 0.1% of SemGroup Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of PBF Logistics LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06% PBF Logistics LP -0.05% 4.55% 2.73% -0.55% 3.22% 8.61%

For the past year SemGroup Corporation has -8.06% weaker performance while PBF Logistics LP has 8.61% stronger performance.

Summary

PBF Logistics LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors SemGroup Corporation.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.