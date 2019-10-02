SemGroup Corporation (SEMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

Both SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup Corporation 12 -0.07 78.54M -0.39 0.00 Frank’s International N.V. 5 0.25 91.26M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights SemGroup Corporation and Frank’s International N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup Corporation 670,708,795.90% -2.8% -0.8% Frank’s International N.V. 1,938,773,342.40% -7.4% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.48 beta means SemGroup Corporation’s volatility is 48.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Frank’s International N.V. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SemGroup Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Frank’s International N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SemGroup Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown SemGroup Corporation and Frank’s International N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup Corporation 1 5 0 2.83 Frank’s International N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

SemGroup Corporation’s downside potential is -5.08% at a $15.33 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of SemGroup Corporation shares and 43.3% of Frank’s International N.V. shares. 0.1% are SemGroup Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.3% of Frank’s International N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06% Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2%

For the past year SemGroup Corporation has -8.06% weaker performance while Frank’s International N.V. has 9.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Frank’s International N.V. beats SemGroup Corporation.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.