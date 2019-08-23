SemGroup Corporation (SEMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup Corporation 13 0.31 N/A -0.39 0.00 Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 1.83 N/A 0.99 65.74

Table 1 highlights SemGroup Corporation and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SemGroup Corporation and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8% Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% -40.5% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

SemGroup Corporation has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cheniere Energy Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SemGroup Corporation. Its rival Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Cheniere Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SemGroup Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SemGroup Corporation and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 111.89% for SemGroup Corporation with average price target of $20.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SemGroup Corporation and Cheniere Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.1% respectively. 0.1% are SemGroup Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06% Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07%

For the past year SemGroup Corporation had bearish trend while Cheniere Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SemGroup Corporation.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.