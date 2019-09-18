SemGroup Corporation (SEMG) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Comparison side by side

Both SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup Corporation 13 0.53 N/A -0.39 0.00 Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.36 N/A 1.00 20.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SemGroup Corporation and Kinder Morgan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SemGroup Corporation and Kinder Morgan Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8% Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

SemGroup Corporation is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.48 beta. From a competition point of view, Kinder Morgan Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

SemGroup Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Kinder Morgan Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. SemGroup Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kinder Morgan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SemGroup Corporation and Kinder Morgan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

SemGroup Corporation’s downside potential is -9.53% at a $15 average price target. Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s average price target is $21.67, while its potential upside is 4.84%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kinder Morgan Inc. seems more appealing than SemGroup Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of SemGroup Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.1% of Kinder Morgan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SemGroup Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 11% are Kinder Morgan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06% Kinder Morgan Inc. -0.15% -1.25% 5.26% 13.99% 16.17% 34.07%

For the past year SemGroup Corporation has -8.06% weaker performance while Kinder Morgan Inc. has 34.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Kinder Morgan Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors SemGroup Corporation.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.