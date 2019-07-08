Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) Shares Declined While Yorktown Management & Research Co Cut by $350,000 Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Stake Held by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 36,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,718 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.55M, up from 82,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $199.9. About 16.59 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 353,384 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO COST BETWEEN $60 MLN AND $66 MLN, OF WHICH SEMGROUP WILL FUND 51 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19,500 shares to 69,500 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Lc owns 64,503 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.53% or 571,380 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 0% or 6,464 shares. 10,500 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Ltd. Brookfield Asset Inc owns 7.15 million shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0.01% or 74,105 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 335,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 159,523 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Oh has 0.09% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,888 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 12,347 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 96,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh holds 22,928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 119,576 shares.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 216.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Investment Mgmt Lc has 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ws Management Lllp reported 158,568 shares stake. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 525,661 shares. Pinnacle Advisory stated it has 7,750 shares. The California-based Dodge Cox has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 243,262 were accumulated by Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd. Arkansas-based Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sanders Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 7.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadence Mgmt Llc accumulated 5,773 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt reported 3.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3.34 million were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Co. Riggs Asset Managment reported 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Patten Group Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 30,499 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,154 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

