Semgroup Cl A (SEMG) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $15.44 Million as Share Price Declined; Addison Capital Company Increased Stericycle (SRCL) Stake by $312,973

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (SEMG) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 6.90 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.78 million, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.21 million shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 6,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 38,940 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 32,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 1.13M shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 3.47 million shares to 13.96M shares, valued at $160.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 8,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 957,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold SEMG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 68.60 million shares or 3.34% less from 70.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 96,033 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation, a California-based fund reported 294,387 shares. Par Capital Mngmt accumulated 537,779 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amer International Grp Inc reported 50,495 shares. Cim Mangement accumulated 0.1% or 22,539 shares. Brookfield Asset Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 7.27 million shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 2 shares. Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Price T Rowe Md holds 40,002 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 434,500 shares. D E Shaw And Communications holds 303,406 shares. 46,429 are owned by Citigroup. Raymond James Associate reported 18,093 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.02% or 309,384 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration stated it has 31,454 shares.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $187.44 million activity. The insider Buffalo Investor II – L.P. sold 5.64 million shares worth $93.72 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% or 1.30 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 21,544 shares. Archon Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 500,426 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com reported 23,647 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De invested in 19,799 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Profund Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 6,430 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 164,762 shares. Gam Ag invested in 59,572 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Lc stated it has 55,922 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Schroder Invest Management Group Inc holds 934,502 shares. Da Davidson Com invested in 0.01% or 5,781 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Ing Groep Nv invested in 5,417 shares or 0% of the stock.