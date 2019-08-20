Selz Capital Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Has Cut by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 19,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 145,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 164,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 7.95M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 123,679 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 209,650 shares. Moreover, Barr E S has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,008 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa holds 17,071 shares. Madrona Finance Serv Limited Company holds 2.14% or 16,589 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 0.92% or 22,533 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 1.92% or 5.76 million shares. Commonwealth Bank Of has 476,910 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 31,245 were accumulated by Cumberland Advsr. Moreover, Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Co has 6.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,714 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,626 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 85,240 are owned by Benedict Advsrs. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca stated it has 8,638 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar invested in 1.15% or 409,967 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 238,178 shares to 340,356 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index (BNDX) by 13,038 shares to 153,243 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fincl Corp holds 1.84% or 161,134 shares in its portfolio. Cap City Trust Comm Fl accumulated 41,012 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 3.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 27,976 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 19,316 shares. Gideon Capital Incorporated owns 50,507 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Adirondack invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.35% or 488,054 shares. Lourd Lc accumulated 9,765 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Montag A & Associate accumulated 35,350 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Harvey has 30,500 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 124,913 shares. Ftb has 11,167 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com reported 5.53 million shares. Amarillo Comml Bank owns 0.54% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25,522 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.