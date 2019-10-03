Selz Capital Upped Holding in Benefitfocus (BNFT); Ironwood Investment Counsel Lifted Holding in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) as Share Value Declined

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $74.27. About 262,977 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 186.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 100,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 154,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 53,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 82,580 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Three-quarters of millennials eligible for a health savings account have enrolled in one, according to Benefitfocus; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Rev $62.4M

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 184,800 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $41.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc Com Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BNFT shares while 19 reduced holdings.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $584,906 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings.