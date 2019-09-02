Selz Capital Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Position; SOCIETA SPORTIVA LAZIO SPA SHARES ITALY (SSLZF) SI Decreased By 1.19%

Selz Capital Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 40.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Selz Capital Llc holds 27,800 shares with $9.91M value, down from 47,000 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $126.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix

SOCIETA SPORTIVA LAZIO SPA SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:SSLZF) had a decrease of 1.19% in short interest. SSLZF’s SI was 133,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.19% from 134,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1333 days are for SOCIETA SPORTIVA LAZIO SPA SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:SSLZF)’s short sellers to cover SSLZF’s short positions. It closed at $1.38 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $417.23’s average target is 42.04% above currents $293.75 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $440 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, June 20.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97M for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Selz Capital Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,300 shares to 11,300 valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Athene Holding Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Lc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1,036 shares. Pnc Grp Inc stated it has 122,447 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 255,245 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 211 shares. Capstone Invest Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,379 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa invested in 5,081 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 905 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Appleton Partners Ma holds 12,242 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moody Comml Bank Division reported 0.34% stake. Ckw Grp Inc reported 200 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 3,438 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1,133 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.38% or 8,456 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Should Avoid Netflix Stock as Competition Increases – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Stock Is Great for Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney’s Bundle Has Netflix in Its Sights – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 6,499 shares valued at $2.00M was made by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.