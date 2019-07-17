Selz Capital Trimmed Its Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Position; Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)’s Sentiment Is 2.25

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 254 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 113 cut down and sold stock positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 899.77 million shares, up from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sirius XM Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 4 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 81 Increased: 168 New Position: 86.

Selz Capital Llc decreased Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) stake by 58.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Selz Capital Llc sold 161,367 shares as Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)’s stock rose 4.53%. The Selz Capital Llc holds 112,885 shares with $1.11M value, down from 274,252 last quarter. Oxford Lane Capital Corp now has $453.99M valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 596,678 shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) has declined 5.27% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dividends of Up to 15.9% â€“ Delivered Monthly! – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oxford Lane Capital +2.2% after NAV rises 10% in fiscal Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oxford Lane Capital’s Premium: Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind? – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “16% Yield From A Great Financial Crisis Tested Asset Class, By Oxford Lane – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Fourth Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold OXLC shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 675,609 shares or 26.32% less from 916,922 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset owns 11,621 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 16,204 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co accumulated 28,550 shares. Moreover, Selz Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) for 112,885 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Illinois-based Bard Assocs Inc has invested 0.32% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Fin Architects Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability holds 131,351 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 15,858 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 29,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 1,283 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors Inc stated it has 11,156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,736 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag.

Crosslink Capital Inc holds 7.41% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for 5.27 million shares. Zimmer Partners Lp owns 44.39 million shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. has 2.94% invested in the company for 11.46 million shares. The Illinois-based Bruce & Co. Inc. has invested 2.18% in the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TRCO vs. SIRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Keep Getting Better With Age – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Did Sirius XM Stock Bottom Out at $5.23? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate DTN To Hit $95 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Alexa Focuses on Healthcare: How are Others Placed? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. SIRI’s profit will be $230.36M for 30.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 17.69 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division l Men’s Basketball Championship Game; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension; 29/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC SAYS ALL STAGE 2 DEBT FINANCING WORKSTREAMS ARE PROGRESSING WELL; 25/04/2018 – Fleetwood Mac to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel as Iconic Band Announces North American Tour; 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Veteran Journalist Olivier Knox Named SiriusXM’s Chief Washington Correspondent; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.38B; 26/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC SIRI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.011/SHR