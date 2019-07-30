Selz Capital Trimmed Its Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Holding; VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION (VABK) Shorts Raised By 100%

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:VABK) had an increase of 100% in short interest. VABK’s SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 0 days are for VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:VABK)’s short sellers to cover VABK’s short positions. It closed at $36.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Selz Capital Llc decreased Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) stake by 58.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Selz Capital Llc sold 161,367 shares as Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)’s stock rose 4.53%. The Selz Capital Llc holds 112,885 shares with $1.11M value, down from 274,252 last quarter. Oxford Lane Capital Corp now has $453.99 million valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 414,364 shares traded. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) has declined 5.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Virginia National Bankshares Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 138,644 shares or 2.22% more from 135,632 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Com owns 131,401 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCMKTS:VABK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $371,953 activity. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $15,478 was made by Holland James T on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $164,475 were bought by Dittmar William D Jr. on Monday, June 10. Benham H. K. III had bought 5,000 shares worth $192,000.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding firm for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company has market cap of $96.91 million. The firm operates through two divisions, the Bank and VNB Wealth. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold OXLC shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 675,609 shares or 26.32% less from 916,922 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 0% or 29,467 shares. Koshinski Asset owns 0% invested in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) for 11,621 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 175,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares. The New Jersey-based Finance Architects has invested 0.02% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Selz Capital Lc has invested 0.21% in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Bard accumulated 0.32% or 64,324 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 3,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC). Natl Asset Management holds 0.02% or 15,858 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0% or 200 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) for 82 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 131,351 shares. Raymond James Serv accumulated 0% or 11,156 shares.

Selz Capital Llc increased Willscot Corp stake by 293,335 shares to 1.03M valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Athene Holding Ltd stake by 285,400 shares and now owns 660,563 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners was raised too.