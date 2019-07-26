Selz Capital Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $6.84 Million as Stock Value Rose; Danaher (DHR) Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Increased Its Stake by $2.60 Million as Stock Price Rose

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $8.26 during the last trading session, reaching $334.72. About 8.41 million shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 20,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.43M, up from 329,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $142.12. About 858,732 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 6,518 shares to 6,214 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 105,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,402 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts holds 0.21% or 280,827 shares. Akre Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.66 million shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability accumulated 0.11% or 12,181 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd has 0.51% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 5,300 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 2,168 shares. Cipher Cap LP owns 19,364 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 27.67 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 1.8% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Prudential Fin reported 1.31 million shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications reported 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 167,831 shares. Page Arthur B accumulated 34,290 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.37% or 630,825 shares. J Goldman Lp has 1.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 56,098 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiaa Cref Invest Lc invested in 0.59% or 2.34M shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Com invested in 158 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.37% or 18,458 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 0.18% or 8,446 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1,777 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Provise Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested in 1,493 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 624 shares. Ci Investments Inc accumulated 0.05% or 26,900 shares. Js Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 139,000 shares. Marietta Investment Ltd reported 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nicholas Investment Prtn Lp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).