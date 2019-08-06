Selz Capital Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted by $27.25 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $7.77 Million as Market Value Rose

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 20.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94 million, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 7.84M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 17,298 shares to 9.88 million shares, valued at $379.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

