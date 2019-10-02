Selz Capital Stake In Benefitfocus (BNFT) Was Boosted; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Holding in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 18,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 159,755 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 178,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 41,028 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 186.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 100,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 154,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 53,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 325,543 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C TO 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.65, REV VIEW $254.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Announces Secondary Offering; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.54 TO $0.79

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Benefitfocus to Present on Impact of AI-Driven Benefits Experience at HR Tech 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Benefitfocus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:BNFT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Benefitfocus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Benefitfocus (BNFT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus Inc: Its Business Isn’t Scaling, Management Is Turning Over And Strategic Investors Are Selling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BNFT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 0.45% less from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 0% or 8,535 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 5,942 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,049 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 33,526 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership owns 1.18M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 339,331 shares. Bamco New York, a New York-based fund reported 4.14 million shares. Essex Management Communications Lc holds 0.14% or 38,292 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 110,054 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 18,794 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 8,116 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 2,571 shares. First Trust LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 683,971 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 74,700 shares to 78,800 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.84, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold MANU shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 0.49% less from 33.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 1,191 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) or 10 shares. 47 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co. Bamco Inc Ny owns 13.16M shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 103,291 shares in its portfolio. Spark Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Covington reported 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Invesco Ltd owns 87,735 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 2,418 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 105 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp reported 594,037 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) or 85,000 shares.

More notable recent Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jefferies: Manchester United Has ‘Unparalleled Reach’ Among Sports Teams – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Booting Manchester United On Margin Pressure, Tough Season – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WWE’s Stock Breaking Out As Company Ramps For WrestleMania – Benzinga” with publication date: March 14, 2019.