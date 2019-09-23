Selz Capital Stake in Air Lease (AL) Has Decreased by $7.58 Million as Valuation Rose; As Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Market Value Rose, Coatue Management Has Increased Holding

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 294.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 32,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 44,164 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 11,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 4.54 million shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 26/03/2018 – JetBlue Selects Developer for Proposed JFK Expansion; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Net $88M; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – REACHED AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION (ALPA) REGARDING JETBLUE’S PILOTS; 23/04/2018 – JETBLUE – SEMI-PRIVATE FLIGHTS BETWEEN PRIVATE TERMINALS, FBOS AT MAJOR WEST COAST DESTINATIONS NOW AVAILABLE TO BUY ON JETBLUE.COM; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE FEB. TRAFFIC ROSE 6.8% :JBLU US; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES 2Q RASM -3% TO 0%; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue: Has Reached an Agreement in Principle With the Air Line Pilots Association; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $1626 MLN VS $1458 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 23/04/2018 – JETBLUE & JETSUITEX REPORT CODESHARE PARTNERSHIP

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 184,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.75 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 441,795 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 258.10 million shares or 3.10% less from 266.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corporation holds 27,211 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd owns 24,514 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 56,350 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 24,302 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Lp has 23,022 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.06% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 30,151 shares. Fmr Llc holds 14.27 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has 53,612 shares. 31,173 were reported by Piedmont Investment. First Manhattan has 13,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 4.60M shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Llc reported 20,494 shares stake. 34,700 were accumulated by Denali Limited Liability Co. Inc holds 0.04% or 588,190 shares in its portfolio.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.44M shares to 161,612 shares, valued at $26.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 11,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,108 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 140,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 184,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.75 million for 7.87 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 12,917 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel accumulated 7,100 shares. Amer Assets Inv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aperio Lc has 0.07% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 403,898 shares. Polaris Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Raymond James Financial Ser stated it has 8,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De holds 1.32M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 24,484 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Graybill Bartz & Associate reported 132,176 shares. Aldebaran holds 46,835 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 208,654 shares stake. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Com invested in 745,950 shares. Walleye Trading Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 8,938 shares.