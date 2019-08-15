Selz Capital Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $27.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.34 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $11.1 during the last trading session, reaching $269.81. About 348,333 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It’s Too Expensive To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 250,570 shares to 523,505 shares, valued at $22.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 100,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 12,200 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.15% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 19,088 shares. 800 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Greenleaf reported 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 67,227 shares. Moreover, Parkside Financial Bank & Tru has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 19,673 shares. Stanley holds 1.24% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 22,885 shares. Jane Street Group Lc stated it has 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 17,290 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 3,008 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.02% or 1,664 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 46,100 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 288,800 shares to 878,200 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.