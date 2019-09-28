Selz Capital Raised Benefitfocus (BNFT) Stake by $2.71 Million; Shares Declined; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose While Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Cut Stake by $1.08 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 186.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 100,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 154,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 53,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 285,466 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $258 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT), And Others; 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 53,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 396,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27 million, down from 449,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER REPEATS PREPARED TO LOOK AT MANY OPTIONS ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 74,700 shares to 78,800 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,600 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Benefitfocus Delivers Expanded AI Capabilities – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) At US$24.37? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Benefitfocus Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Secondary Offering – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull trims Benefitfocus after lowered guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus to Present on Impact of AI-Driven Benefits Experience at HR Tech 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BNFT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 0.45% less from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 339,331 shares stake. Axa holds 88,662 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 25,925 shares. 4.79 million were reported by Fmr Llc. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 364,993 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication, a New York-based fund reported 26,358 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 42,555 shares. Qs Lc holds 0.01% or 34,400 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited reported 123,371 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 34,510 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership owns 335,805 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 4,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 116,945 shares. Campbell & Company Adviser accumulated 14,478 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 28,031 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 03, 2019.